Stock Alert: MakeMyTrip Rises 13%

(RTTNews) - Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) are climbing almost 13 percent or $2.13 in Thursday's morning trade at $18.56 despite no specific news that could influence the India-based online travel company's stock.

U.S. stocks are rising on Thursday as the markets continued to benefit from optimism about a coronavirus stimulus bill following the latest comments from President Donald Trump. In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business, Trump said administration officials and Democrats are "starting to have some very productive talks."

MakeMyTrip has traded in a range of $10.00 to $30.13 in the past 52 weeks.

