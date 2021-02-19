Markets

Stock Alert: Magna International Up 8% Following Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA) shares are trading higher on Friday morning as the company reported a surge in its fourth-quarter earnings.

Net income attributable to the company increased to $738 million from $440 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earning were $2.45, up from $1.43 last year.

Sales for the quarter also increased to $10.56 billion from $9.39 billion a year ago. The stock is trading currently at $82.02, up 8.71 percent from the previous close of $75.45. It has traded in a range of $22.75-$83.34 on average volume of 1,296,500 for the last 52-week period.

