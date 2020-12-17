Stock Alert: Macquarie Infrastructure Climbs 11%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC), a New York-based operator of a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses, are rising almost 11 percent or $3.53 in Thursday's morning trade at $36.42 despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reaching new record intraday highs. The strength on Wall Street comes amid positive developments on the stimulus front, with lawmakers signaling progress toward an agreement on a new relief package.

Macquarie Infrastructure has traded in a range of $12.50 to $45.93 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.