Markets
MIC

Stock Alert: Macquarie Infrastructure Climbs 11%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC), a New York-based operator of a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses, are rising almost 11 percent or $3.53 in Thursday's morning trade at $36.42 despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reaching new record intraday highs. The strength on Wall Street comes amid positive developments on the stimulus front, with lawmakers signaling progress toward an agreement on a new relief package.

Macquarie Infrastructure has traded in a range of $12.50 to $45.93 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular