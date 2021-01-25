Markets
Stock Alert: Macerich Company Zooms 27%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of real estate investment trust The Macerich Company are rising more than 27% Monday morning at $18.14, nearing to its 52-week high of $18.85.

Macerich today announced its plan to release fourth quarter results on February 11.

On average 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.10 on revenue of $193.09 million for the quarter. The company has beaten its earnings in the previous three quarters.

    Most Popular