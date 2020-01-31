Stock Alert: M.D.C. Holdings Hits New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of home builder M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) touched a new high of $48.99 on Thursday followed by better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. During the day, the stock fell 2.97% before closing at $44.45.

Revenue in the fourth quarter was up 25% year-on-year at $1.075 billion. EPS also increased to $1.42 from $0.88 in the corresponding quarter last year. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.27 per share.

In the fourth quarter, MDC had 2,389 home deliveries, an increase from $1,827 in the same quarter a year ago. For the 2020 first quarter, the company expects to deliver 1,550- 1,650 units.

The residential construction company had increased its quarterly dividend to 0.33 in January.

Early this month, the company had issued $300 million of 3.850% senior notes due January 2030, at par. MDC plans to use the proceeds to pay down its debt and for other general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.