Markets
LITE

Stock Alert: Lumentum Holdings Slip 10%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) are currently slipping nearly 10% after the optical products company agreed to buy laser maker Coherent Inc. (COHR) in a cash-and-stock deal worth $5.7 billion.

LITE is currently trading at $95.92, down $10.40 or 9.78%, on the Nasdaq.

Under terms of the agreement, Coherent shareholders will receive $100 per share in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each Coherent share held. The transaction represents a premium of 49% to Coherent's closing price on Friday.

Coherent stockholders are expected to own around 27% of the combined company. The deal is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2021.

Looking forward to the second quarter, Lumentum expects revenues of about $478.8 million and adjusted earnings of about $1.91 to $1.99 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.82 and revenues of $479.63 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LITE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular