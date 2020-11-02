Stock Alert: Lumber Liquidators Climbs 13% As Quarterly Results Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) are rising almost 13 percent or $2.80 in Monday's morning trade at $24.92 after the specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring reported third-quarter results that surpassed analysts' expectations.

Monday, Lumber Liquidators said its third-quarter net income surged to $15.50 million or $0.53 per share from $1.05 million or $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were $0.67 per share, compared to $0.07 per share last year. Net sales rose 12.1 percent, to $295.83 million from $263.96 million in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for earnings of $0.23 per share on revenues of $275.72 million.

Lumber Liquidators has traded in a range of $3.77 to $29.60 in the past 52 weeks.

