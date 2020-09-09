Markets
LULU

Stock Alert: Lululemon Drops 5%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) are falling more than 5% Wednesday morning following second-quarter earnings.

The company did not provide guidance over uncertainty due to the impact of the pandemic.

Lululemon, however, reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. Adjusted earnings were $0.74 for the second quarter, beating the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.55.

Net revenue for the quarter also increased 2% year-over-year at $902.9 million.

LULU is currently trading at $331.28. It has traded in the range of $128.84- $399.90 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LULU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular