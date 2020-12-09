Markets
Stock Alert: Lowe's Trading 4% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of building supply and home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) are climbing more than 5% Wednesday morning at 158.48.

The company unveiled strategy to drive market share acceleration during a virtual investor update hosted today.

"At Lowe's we will be committed to offering everything a homeowner needs to provide a "total home solution" across every area in the home. This includes products and services for everything needed to repair and improve the home, for DIY and Pro customers alike, across all décor categories including paint, as well as simple and complex installations," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO.

LOW shares have been trading in the range of $60- $180.67 in the past 52 weeks.

