Stock Alert: Lowe's Has Been Moving Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies,Inc. (LOW) have spiked nearly 60% in the past few weeks from its 52-week low of $60 hit on March 19.

It had recorded a 52-week high of $126.73 on February 20. Monday the stock was down $0.09 or 0.094% before closing at $95.20.

While reporting fourth-quarter earnings in February, the company had provided full-year outlook, better than the Street estimates.

For the full-year 2020, Lowe's expects to report adjusted EPS in the range of $6.45 to $6.65. On average 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters see earnings of $6.02 for the period.

The company sees sales growth of approximately 2.5 to 3.0 percent for the year 2020. This compares with 0.60% growth expected by analysts.

Lowe's also plans to buy back approximately $5 billion of shares in the year.

In the fourth-quarter the company had earnings of $0.94 that beat estimates at $0.91. Adjusted earnings for the year-ago quarter was $0.80 per share.

Sales for the fourth quarter increased to $16 billion from $15.6 billion in the same quarter a year ago, driven by strong sales from the company's brick and mortar stores.

The company had bought back $670 million of shares in the fourth quarter.

Lowe's expects to report its first-quarter results on May 20. Analysts expect earnings of $1.31 per share on revenue of$17.96 billion for the quarter.

As of Jan 31, 2020, Lowe's operated 1,977 home improvement and hardware stores in the U.S. and Canada.

