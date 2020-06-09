Stock Alert: Lovesac Rises 20% On Upbeat Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand The Lovesac Company (LOVE) are climbing more than 20% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.

The company reported loss of $0.58 per share in the first quarter, but narrower than $0.67 loss expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Net sales increased 32.8% year-over-year to $54.4 million, primarily driven by growth in online sales of 255.4%, that beat the consensus estimate at $47.18 million.

Operating loss in the first quarter was narrower by $1 million in the first quarter compared to last year despite the entire fleet of showrooms remaining closed for half the quarter, the company noted.

"Lovesac's origins as an 'e-commerce-first' platform confers a distinct competitive advantage in this environment. The power of our business model, the execution and commitment of our entire team, combined with our strong balance sheet and financial position, will continue to serve us well as we move into this next phase and beyond," commented Shawn Nelson, Chief Executive Officer.

Lovesac stock is currently trading at $23.64. It has traded in the range of $4.00- $40.50 in the past 52 weeks.

