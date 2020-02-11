Stock Alert: Louisiana-Pacific Shares Hit New High

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) shares hit new high in the morning trade, above its five-year average. LPX is currently trading at $32.85, up 3.04 percent from its previous close of $31.88. The American building materials manufacturer Tuesday reported a loss of $51 million or $0.44 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $17 million, or $0.12 per share in the comparable quarter a year ago. The results were impacted by $86 million of non-cash impairments, before income taxes. Net sales also decreased $52 million or nine percent to $537 million from $589 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.11 per share and revenues of $561.45 million for the quarter. Looking ahead, the company expects capital expenditures for 2020 to be in the range of $130 million to $140 million, and SmartSide Strand sales growth of about 10 to 12 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.