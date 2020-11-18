Stock Alert: Lordstown Motors Gains 13%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade, continuing its rally from Monday after the company said it is on track to begin production of all-electric pickup truck Lordstown Endurance in September 2021.

On Monday, the company said it has received around 50,000 non-binding production reservations from commercial fleets. The average order size is approximately 500 vehicles per fleet.

The shares of the electric light-duty trucks manufacturer are currently at $28.25, up 13.09 percent from its previous close of $24.70. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.50 to $31.80 on average volume of 4,377,649.

