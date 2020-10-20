Stock Alert: Logitech Soars On Upbeat Q2 Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of computer peripherals and software maker Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) are up more than 15% Tuesday morning on better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company also raised its annual revenue outlook.

The stock touched a new high of $95.14 this morning.

Logitech's EPS on an adjusted basis in the second quarter grew 274 percent to $1.87, from $0.50 in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales for the quarter rose 75% year-over-year at $1.26 billion, first time crossing $1 billion in quarterly sales.

Logitech expects sales for the full year to be in the range of $700 million to $725 million, up from $410 million to $425 million provided earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.