Markets
LMPX

Stock Alert: LMP Automotive Holdings Up 12%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) are currently gaining over 12% on the Tuesday morning after announcing acquisition of 9 Southeast dealerships including 10 new vehicle franchises.

LMPX is currently trading at $15.01, up $1.65 or 12.35%, on the Nasdaq.

LMP Automotive Holdings, an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for or finance pre-owned and new automobiles, said it acquired 9 Southeast Dealerships including 10 new vehicle franchises.

The company said it expects the acquisition to add about $320 million in annual revenue in 2021. The deal is expected to be accretive to 2021 earnings by $5.3 million or $0.53 per share.

The acquisitions are expected to close on or before December 31, 2020 funded through a combination of LMP's balance sheet and financing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular