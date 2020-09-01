Stock Alert: LMP Automotive Holdings Up 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) are currently gaining over 12% on the Tuesday morning after announcing acquisition of 9 Southeast dealerships including 10 new vehicle franchises.

LMPX is currently trading at $15.01, up $1.65 or 12.35%, on the Nasdaq.

LMP Automotive Holdings, an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for or finance pre-owned and new automobiles, said it acquired 9 Southeast Dealerships including 10 new vehicle franchises.

The company said it expects the acquisition to add about $320 million in annual revenue in 2021. The deal is expected to be accretive to 2021 earnings by $5.3 million or $0.53 per share.

The acquisitions are expected to close on or before December 31, 2020 funded through a combination of LMP's balance sheet and financing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.