(RTTNews) - Shares of blank check company LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) are currently gaining over 70%. The company announced it closed its $103.5 million initial public offering.

LMFA is currently trading at $2.60, up $1.10 or 73.3333%, on the Nasdaq.

The company's units commenced trading on the Nasdaq on January 26, 2021 under the symbol "LMAOU."

