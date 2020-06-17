Stock Alert: LM Funding America Surges 160%

(RTTNews) - Shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) surged over 160% on Wednesday morning despite not stock-related news to drive the company's shares.

LMFA is currently trading at $2.88, up $1.78 or 161.8182%, on the Nasdaq.

LM Funding America, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

