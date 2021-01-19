Markets
LIXT

Stock Alert: Lixte Biotechnology Adds 15% Following Deal With City Of Hope

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage drug discovery company Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) are rising more than 15% Tuesday morning after the company announced an agreement with cancer research and treatment center, City of Hope to begin Phase 1b study of LB-100 in small cell lung cancer.

The trial will assess the combination of Lixte's first-in-class protein phosphatase inhibitor LB-100 with a standard regimen for untreated, extensive stage-disease small cell lung cancer (ED-SCLC).

LB-100 will be given in combination with carboplatin, etoposide and atezolizumab, an FDA approved but marginally effective regimen, in previously untreated ED-SCLC.

LIXT, currently at $3.61, has traded in the range of $0.80- $7.86 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LIXT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular