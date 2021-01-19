Stock Alert: Lixte Biotechnology Adds 15% Following Deal With City Of Hope

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage drug discovery company Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) are rising more than 15% Tuesday morning after the company announced an agreement with cancer research and treatment center, City of Hope to begin Phase 1b study of LB-100 in small cell lung cancer.

The trial will assess the combination of Lixte's first-in-class protein phosphatase inhibitor LB-100 with a standard regimen for untreated, extensive stage-disease small cell lung cancer (ED-SCLC).

LB-100 will be given in combination with carboplatin, etoposide and atezolizumab, an FDA approved but marginally effective regimen, in previously untreated ED-SCLC.

LIXT, currently at $3.61, has traded in the range of $0.80- $7.86 in the last one year.

