Markets
LVGO

Stock Alert: Livongo Health Up 12% As Quarterly Outlook Lifted

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO) are currently up 12% on Tuesday morning after the company lifted its second-quarter revenue guidance.

Mountain View, California-based Livongo now expects second-quarter revenues of $86 million to $87 million, up from the prior view of $73 million to $75 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $74.97 million for the quarter.

The updated revenue outlook includes approximately $2 million to $3 million of items that management considers non-recurring or one-time in nature.

LVGO is currently trading at $86.81, up $9.18 or 11.82%, on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LVGO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular