Stock Alert: Livongo Health Up 12% As Quarterly Outlook Lifted

(RTTNews) - Shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO) are currently up 12% on Tuesday morning after the company lifted its second-quarter revenue guidance.

Mountain View, California-based Livongo now expects second-quarter revenues of $86 million to $87 million, up from the prior view of $73 million to $75 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $74.97 million for the quarter.

The updated revenue outlook includes approximately $2 million to $3 million of items that management considers non-recurring or one-time in nature.

LVGO is currently trading at $86.81, up $9.18 or 11.82%, on the Nasdaq.

