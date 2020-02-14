Stock Alert: LivePerson Falls 23%

(RTTNews) - Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN), a provider of conversational commerce solutions, are dropping more than 23 percent in the morning trade on Friday, at $34.45 after the company reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year and said its chief financial officer Chris Greiner has resigned.

The stock has been trading in a range of $25.15 to $45.21 in the past 52 weeks.

Thursday, LivePerson said its net loss for the fourth quarter was $27.32 million or $0.43 per share, wider than $6.47 million or $0.11 per share loss in the year-ago period. However, total revenue for the quarter rose 20 percent to $79.07 million from $65.72 million last year.

Looking ahead, LivePerson forecasts first-quarter revenue of $77.5 million to $78.5 million and fiscal 2020 revenue of $350 million to $355 million.

LivePerson also said that its CFO Chris Greiner will be leaving the company in February, and John Collins, the company's SVP of Quantitative Strategy, will be named his successor.

