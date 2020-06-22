Stock Alert: Livent Drops 17%

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty chemicals company Livent Corporation (LTHM) are falling more than 17% Monday morning following the company's announcement that it plans to offer $225 million senior notes, due 2025.

Livent expects to use the net proceeds to refinance its existing "eligible green projects," by repaying amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility.

Livent stock is currently trading at $6.44. It has traded in the range of $3.95- $12.29 in the past 52 weeks.

