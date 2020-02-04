Stock Alert: Livent Corp. Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Shares of Livent Corp. (LTHM) are gaining almost 16 percent in the morning trade on Tuesday, at $11.02. The stock has been trading in a range of $5.49 to $14.16 in the past 52 weeks.

Philadelphia, Pennsyvlania-based Livent makes lithium compounds for energy storage, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications.

Monday, Livent Corp. said it appointed Dr. Christina Lampe-Önnerud and Pablo Marcet as its new directors. Dr. Lampe-Önnerud is the founder and CEO of Cadenza Innovation, Inc., which has developed a new generation of safer, higher-energy density, lower-cost batteries.

Marcet is the founder and president of Geo Logic S.A., an Argentina-based provider of consulting and management services to the mining industry.

Livent is scheduled to report its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, February 20. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter on revenues of $82.07 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.