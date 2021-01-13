Markets
Stock Alert: Live Ventures Surges 160%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of Live Ventures Inc. (LIVE) surged over 160% on Wednesday morning driven by the specialty retail company's annual results.

LIVE is currently trading at $33.08, up $20.53 or 163.59%, on the Nasdaq.

Live Ventures reported revenues of $191.7 million, net income of $10.9 million, and earnings per share of $6.40.

"For fiscal 2020 overall, Live Ventures recorded a strong performance," said Jon Isaac, Live Ventures' President and CEO. "In a time of pandemic lockdowns, political turmoil, and social unrest, our companies took strategic actions to make acquisitions and grow, or as conditions required, to retrench and take advantage of closures to streamline operations."

