Stock Alert: Live Oak Bancshares Slips 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) slipped nearly 8% on Wednesday morning despite no stock-related news to hurt the stock.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday morning trade amid concerns about Covid-19 vaccine distribution.

LOB is currently trading at $42.99, down $3.59 or 7.71%, on the Nasdaq.

Live Oak Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina.

