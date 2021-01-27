Markets
LOB

Stock Alert: Live Oak Bancshares Slips 8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) slipped nearly 8% on Wednesday morning despite no stock-related news to hurt the stock.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday morning trade amid concerns about Covid-19 vaccine distribution.

LOB is currently trading at $42.99, down $3.59 or 7.71%, on the Nasdaq.

Live Oak Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular