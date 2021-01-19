Stock Alert: Lithium Americas Jumps 28%; Receives ROD For Thacker Pass Lithium Project

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) are rising more than 28% Tuesday morning and touched a new high of $26.83.

On January 15, the company received Record of Decision (ROD) for its Thacker Pass lithium project from the United States Bureau of Land Management.

"Receipt of the ROD represents an important milestone in the development and the permitting of the Thacker Pass Project. Applications for key state permits and water rights transfers have been submitted, with results expected later this year," the company said.

Located in Nevada, Thacker Pass, the largest known lithium resource in the United States, is 100% owned by Lithium Nevada Corp., a unit of Lithium Americas.

"With the federal permitting process complete, our focus is on advancing the financing process including discussions with potential strategic partners," said Jon Evans, President and CEO.

LAC hit a new 52-week high of $27.18 this morning.

