Stock Alert: Lithium Americas Gains 17%

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares are rising on Monday morning trade, despite no stock-specific news.

Currently, the stock is at $10.05, up 17 percent from its previous close of $8.54. The shares had tumbled last week when Tesla announced its plan to try its hand at mining lithium from Nevada desert. However, shares reversed the trend since September 23.

Last month, Lithium Americas had received $40 million in cash from the proceeds of a non-interest-bearing loan from Ganfeng Lithium.

