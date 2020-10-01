Markets
LAD

Stock Alert: Lithia Motors Rises 6% On Q3 Prel. Earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of automotive retailer, Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) are climbing more than 6% Thursday morning on third-quarter preliminary earnings, which came in better than the Street's view.

The company said it expects third-quarter net income per share to be between $6.10 and $6.40. This compares with $4.79 estimated by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The stock is currently at $242.13. It has been trading in the range of $55.74- $278.14 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular