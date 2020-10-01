Stock Alert: Lithia Motors Rises 6% On Q3 Prel. Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of automotive retailer, Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) are climbing more than 6% Thursday morning on third-quarter preliminary earnings, which came in better than the Street's view.

The company said it expects third-quarter net income per share to be between $6.10 and $6.40. This compares with $4.79 estimated by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The stock is currently at $242.13. It has been trading in the range of $55.74- $278.14 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.