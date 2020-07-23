Stock Alert: Liquid Media Group Up 59%

(RTTNews) - Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) shares are surging more than 59 percent on Thursday morning as it announced partnership with Invoke and Arkitek/Creative to drive the transformation of its streaming platform.

The entertainment company said it is aiming to release incredibly vibrant offering.

The shares are currently trading at $2.55, up 59.40 percent from its previous close of $1.60 on a volume of 35,202,442. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.10-$3.69 on average volume of 661,904.

