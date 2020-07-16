Stock Alert: Lion Financial Skyrockets After Launch Of TRS Service

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lion Financial Group Limited (LGHL) are surging more than 123 percent or $4.22 in Thursday's morning trade at $7.64.

Lion Financial operates a trading platform in Hong Kong that offers products and services such as contract-for-difference trading, insurance agency, futures and securities brokerage, and asset management.

Thursday, Lion Financial announced the official launch of "Lion Lu Gu Tong," its total return swap or TRS service that offers A-shares (shares that are denominated in Renminbi and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange as well as Shenzhen Stock Exchange) and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS.

Chunning Wang, CEO of Lion, said, "This new service will help more international investors invest in the Chinese stock market. Leveraging Lion's advanced technology infrastructure, our new service provides a fast, smooth, and economical channel that facilitates the purchase of Chinese stocks by international investors."

Lion Financial has traded in a range of $1.75 to $10.10 in the past 52 weeks.

