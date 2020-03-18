Stock Alert: Lindsay Jumps 23% Despite Touching New Low

(RTTNews) - Shares of irrigation and infrastructure equipment maker Lindsay Corporation (LNN) surged $17.38 or 23.94% on Tuesday before closing at $89.97.

The stock touched a new low of $71.86 yesterday in the early trade. The 52-week high of the stock is $111.76.

The company on Monday, had announced that it has been awarded a contract worth $28 million for its Road Zipper System solution consisting of movable barriers and barrier transfer machines, from Highways England for Kent city, U.K.

Highways England plans to make the entire system and related traffic management scheme to be fully operational by December 31, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.