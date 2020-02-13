Stock Alert: Linde Plc (LIN) Shares Hit New 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Linde plc (LIN) are rising above its previous 52-week high level of $218.84, after the company reported upbeat Q4 results. The stock is currently trading at $225.61, up $8.41 or 3.87%.

The company today reported Q4 income from continuing operations of $507 million and earnings per share of $0.94. Excluding Linde AG purchase accounting impacts and other charges, adjusted pro forma income from continuing operations was $1,024 million, up 22% versus prior year. Adjusted pro forma earnings per share were $1.89, 25% above prior year or 27% excluding negative currency effect.

Linde's sales for the fourth quarter were $7,080 million. Pro forma sales were $7,077 million, up 3% versus prior year excluding negative currency.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

Q1, 2020 Guidance

The company projects Q1 adj. EPS in the range of $1.86 - $1.94, 11% - 16% above prior-year quarter. Eight Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $1.90 per share for the quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company expects adj. EPS to range between $8.00 and $8.25, representing an increase of 9% - 12% versus last year. Analysts look for earnings of $8.09 per share for 2020.

