Stock Alert: Linde Climbs

(RTTNews) - Linde plc (LIN) shares are rising on Tuesday morning. Thought there is no specific announcement from the company the global chemical company formed by the merger of Linde AG of Germany and Praxair of the United States is currently trading at $160.19, up 1.31 percent, compared to its previous close at $158.35.

The coronovirus epidemic and the ensuing recession might have been influencing the stock movement and the shares were gapping down on a daily basis for the last several weeks.

The stock has traded in a range of $146.71 to $227.85 in the past 52 weeks on an average volume of 2,306,675.

