Stock Alert: LightPath Technologies Stock Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) touched a 52-week high of $1.82 on March 9, after the company announced purchase orders totaling more than $1.7 million for multiple thermal imaging lens assemblies used in medical and sensing applications in the Asian market.

Jim Gaynor, of LightPath, said, "These new orders demonstrate the continuing and accelerating demand in the marketplace for LightPath's innovative infrared products. Many of these products are used in various medical applications being utilized to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"). We are proud that LightPath is able to support the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in this way..."

LightPath noted that it would begin deliveries immediately, with production managed from the company's facilities in China.

The stock has been trading between $0.54 and $1.82 in the past one year, and closed Monday's trade at $1.58, up 34 cents or 27.42%. Trading volume soared to 6.49 million versus an average volume of 374K shares.

