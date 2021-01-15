Stock Alert: LightPath Technologies Jumps 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) are currently gaining over 15% after the company announced plans to improve international growth by opening an office in Germany.

LPTH is currently trading at $4.91, up $0.71 or 16.90%, on the Nasdaq.

LightPath Technologies announced the opening of its newest sales office in Germany to improve sales of its expanding range of products in Europe.

Athanasios Kokorakis, who recently joined the LightPath team, will manage the direct sales interactions and be responsible for driving revenue growth in this territory, the company said in a statement.

