Stock Alert: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Surges 35%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) are currently gaining over 35% after the company said it received a regulatory feedback that clears a key hurdle for partnership discussions around sotagliflozin in heart failure.

LXRX is currently trading at $5.33, up $1.41 or 35.97%, on the Nasdaq.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals said it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulatory feedback that the results of its SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 clinical studies can support a new drug application submission for an indication to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, hospitalization for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in adult patients with type 2 diabetes with either worsening heart failure or additional risk factors for heart failure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.