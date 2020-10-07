Markets
LEVI

Stock Alert: Levi Strauss Rises 9% After Quarterly Results Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) are climbing more than 9 percent or $1.36 in Wednesday's morning trade at $16.10, after the apparel retailer reported results for the third quarter that beat analysts' expectations.

Tuesday, Levi Strauss reported net income for the third quarter that fell to $27 million or $0.07 per share from $124 million or $0.30 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $0.08 per share, compared to $0.31 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for loss of $0.22 per share.

Third-quarter revenue declined 27 percent to $1.06 billion from $1.45 billion last year, while the Street expected revenues of $822.24 million.

Levi Strauss has traded in a range of $9.09 to $20.70 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEVI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular