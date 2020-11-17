Markets
Stock Alert: LendingTree Down As GCI Sells Its Stake In LendingTree Inc.

(RTTNews) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) shares are sliding on Tuesday morning trade as GCI Liberty, Inc. has agreed to sell its stake of LendingTree, Inc. and agreed to unwind its forward sale contract on LendingTree shares.

LendingTree said it is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the Public Offering or the Concurrent Private Placement.

The online loan marketplace shares are currently at $292.51, down 9.95 percent from its previous close of $324.28. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $135.72 to $376.71 on a volume of 133,147.

