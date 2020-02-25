Markets
Stock Alert: Lending Tree Down 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of online loan marketplace LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) are down more than 12% Tuesday morning after the company's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue missed estimates.

Net income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter was $1.5 million or $0.10 per share compared with $0.3 million or $0.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding items, adjusted EPS of $1.12 missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.43.

Revenue for the quarter increased 26% year-over-year to $255.2 million. Analysts had a revenue estimate of $262.42 million.

For the first quarter, revenue is expected in the range of $296 million - $306 million and For the full-year, LendingTree expects revenue to be in the range of $1.25 billion - $1.3 billion. Analysts forecast revenue of $304.75 million for the first quarter and $1.11 billion for the full-year.

TREE is currently trading at $297.92. It has been in the range of $281.01- $434.94 in the last one year.

