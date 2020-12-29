Stock Alert: Lemonade Gains 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lemonade Inc. (LMND), a New York-based online insurance company, are rising almost 8 percent or $8.33 in Tuesday's morning trade at $116.00.

According to Lemonade's IPO prospectus, about 44 million of the company's shares will be eligible for sale on Tuesday as the lock-up period on insider sales expires. The shares are mostly held by insiders.

Lemonade has traded in a range of $44.11 to $137.30 in the past 52 weeks.

