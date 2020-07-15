Markets
LEJU

Stock Alert: Leju Holdings Surges To New 52-week High On Upbeat Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Leju Holdings (LEJU) are gaining more than 64 percent or $1.67 in Wednesday's morning trade at $4.27, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $4.81 following upbeat full-year earnings results.

Beijing-based Leju Holdings is an e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China.

Wednesday, the company said it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Net income attributable to the company's shareholders for the full year was $11.52 million or $0.08 per share, compared to net loss of $13.48 million or $0.10 per share in the prior year. Total net revenues for the year rose to $692.61 million from $462.03 million last year.

Leju Holdings has traded in a range of $1.03 to $4.81 in the past 52 weeks.

