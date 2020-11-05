Markets
LRCX

Stock Alert: Lam Research Touches New 52-week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) are rising almost 4 percent or $14.45 in Thursday's morning trade at $394.79, after touching a new 52-week high of $397.61 despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are rising on Thursday even though an official winner has not been declared in the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden seems to be on the verge of securing the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency, potentially setting up a divided government that is said to be the preference on Wall Street.

Lam Research has traded in a range of $181.38 to $397.61 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LRCX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular