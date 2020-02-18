Stock Alert: Lam Research Down 3%

(RTTNews) - Shares of semiconductor company Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) are going down more than 3% on Tuesday morning and currently trading at $328.15. The stock has been trading in the range of 163.60- $344.32.

No fresh news have been reported today on the company, that impacted the stock.

The shares have been on the rise in the past one year with more than 80% gain.

