Stock Alert: Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) touched a 52-week high of $18.18 today, amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The stock has been trading between $9.70 and $18.18 in the past one year.

The Ronkonkoma, New York-based company manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide.

