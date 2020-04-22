Stock Alert: Laboratory Corp. Of America Rises 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) are rising more than 6 percent or $9.79 in Wednesday's trading at $157.97. The stock has traded in a range of $98.02 to $196.36 in the past 52 weeks.

Wednesday, LabCorp said it will expand serological testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to more hospitals and healthcare organizations.

The COVID-19 serological tests are in addition to the clinical laboratory company's existing molecular test for COVID-19 that is available nationwide through healthcare providers, and to healthcare workers as well as emergency responders through its Pixel by LabCorp at-home self-collection test kit.

LabCorp said that the serological tests for SARS-CoV-2 are intended for individuals who may have had COVID-19 symptoms, but are no longer symptomatic. The tests will determine the presence of antibodies to the virus and can help to identify individuals who have been exposed to the virus.

LabCorp noted that from Monday, April 27, physicians will be able to direct asymptomatic patients to the company's almost 2,000 patient service centers for specimen collection for SARS-CoV-2 IgG testing.

In addition, collection for all three SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests will be available to be performed by LabCorp's nearly 6,000 phlebotomists located in physician offices and healthcare facilities nationwide.

