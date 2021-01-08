Markets
LB

Stock Alert: L Brands Hits New 52-week High On Holiday Sales, Q4 Earnings Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of L Brands, Inc. (LB) are adding almost 3 percent or $1.32 in Friday's morning trade at $47.49, after touching a new 52-week high of $47.77.

Thursday, L Brands reported that its comparable sales for the nine weeks ended January 2, 2021 increased 5 percent, compared to a 3 percent decline in the previous year. However, net sales for the nine-month period declined to $3.84 billion from $3.91 billion in the nine weeks ended January 4, 2020.

For the fourth quarter, L Brands now forecasts earnings per share between $2.70 and $2.80. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters have a consensus estimate of $1.96 per share for the quarter. The specialty retailer plans to report fourth-quarter earnings results on February 24, 2021.

L Brands has traded in a range of $8.00 to $47.77 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular