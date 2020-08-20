Stock Alert: L Brands Gains 4% On Upbeat Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of apparel retailer L Brands, Inc. (LB) are climbing more than 4% Thursday morning on second-quarter earnings surprise.

The stock touched a new high of $31.33 this morning.

In the second quarter, earnings on an adjusted basis were $0.25 per share compared with $0.24 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomsosn Reuters were expecting loss of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Net sales for the quarter, however, decreased 20% year-over-year to $2.319 billion.

