Markets
LB

Stock Alert: L Brands Gains 4% On Upbeat Earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of apparel retailer L Brands, Inc. (LB) are climbing more than 4% Thursday morning on second-quarter earnings surprise.

The stock touched a new high of $31.33 this morning.

In the second quarter, earnings on an adjusted basis were $0.25 per share compared with $0.24 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomsosn Reuters were expecting loss of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Net sales for the quarter, however, decreased 20% year-over-year to $2.319 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular