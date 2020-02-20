Markets
LB

Stock Alert: L Brands Down 2%; To Sell Major Stake In Victoria's Secret

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - L Brands (LB) shares are down 2% on Thursday morning after the women's apparel company agreed to sell a major stake in Victoria's Secret brand to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners with a view to pay off debts.

Sycamore will purchase a 55% interest in Victoria's Secret for about $525 million. L Brands will retain a 45% stake in Victoria's Secret. The deal values Victoria's Secret at $1.1 billion.

L Brands intends to use the proceeds from the deal, along with about $500 million in excess balance sheet cash, to reduce debt.

The company also announced that Bath & Body Works brand will become a standalone public company.

Further, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said CEO and Chairman Leslie Wexner would be stepping down. Wexner will serve as chairman emeritus and remain on the board of L Brands. Andrew Meslow, currently Chief Operating Officer of Bath & Body Works, to be promoted of CEO of L Brands and will join its board.

LB is currently trading at $23.83, down $0.47 or 1.95%, on the NYSE. The stock is down nearly 13% from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular