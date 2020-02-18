Stock Alert: Kroger Shares Continue To Rise

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) shares are continuing its uptrend in initial trading after celebrated investor Warren Buffett revealed stake in the company on Friday. KR is currently up 7.70 percent at $30.42.The major retail company has been trading above its 200-day moving average and gapped up at open.

The shares have been trading in a range of $20.70 to $30.49 for the 52 week period.

The stocks closed at $28.23 on Friday when Buffet revealed his 2.4 percent stake in the supermarket giant.

