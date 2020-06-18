Stock Alert: Kratos Defense & Security Slips

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) dipped $1.15 or 6.61% in Wednesday after-hours session.

The Security Solutions provider yesterday announced a $200 million share-offering plan. The company expects to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes including for potential strategic acquisitions.

When Kratos reported first-quarter results in May, revenue had increased 5.3% year-over-year at $168.9 million.

Kratos Defense & Security stock closed yesterday's trading at $17.42, down $0.81 or 1.02%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.00- $25.08.

