Stock Alert: Koss Up 32%

(RTTNews) - Koss Corp. (KOSS) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade. There have been no company-specific news to drive up the story.

The stock is trying to find a new high after reaching support at around $20.00. It had reached a peak after the company turned to profit in the second quarter.

on January 28, the headphone company had reported a net profit of $08,890 or $0.07 per share in the second quarter, compared to loss of $215,713 or $0.03 per share in the prior year. Sales for the second quarter increased 18.4 percent to $4.93 million from $4.16 million in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $26.50, up 32 percent from the previous close of $20.00. The shares have traded in a range of $0.80 -$127.45 on average volume of 2,027,056.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

